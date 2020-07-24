OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 23/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 238.5710 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 233751 CODE: USMV ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 77785 EQS News ID: 1101227 End of Announcement EQS News Service

