WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 July 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares in Wincanton

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces that Stewart Oades, Senior Independent Director, purchased 10,657 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £1.86 on 23 July 2020. As a result, Mr Oades has a total beneficial interest of 30,024 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.024% of total issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stewart Oades 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 10,657 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.8625 10,657 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 23 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns



