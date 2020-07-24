OTC Markets Group Welcomes Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BABY; OTCQX: BABYF), an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on plant-based products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "BABYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are very excited to have qualified to upgrade our US trading to the OTCQX Market.. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our stakeholders, and look forward to build upon and expand upon the achievements that have brought us to this milestone," said Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO and Co-Founder.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products. It caters product to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

