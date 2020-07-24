Anzeige
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 24

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 23 July 2020 was 1301.57p (ex income) 1302.61p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

24 July 2020

