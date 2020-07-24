The German authorities have issued 14 search warrants in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Berlin. The probe is related to imports of 480,000 solar panels in 2014 and 2015, when the European Union had anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Chinese solar products. From pv magazine Germany Around 100 German Customs (Zoll) officials raided offices and searched private homes in Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg and Berlin this week, as part of an investigation into illegal solar module shipments from China. A total of 14 enforced search warrants were directed against two companies, members ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...