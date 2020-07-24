Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for second quarter 2020

Equinor's (OSE:EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) financial statements and review for second quarter 2020 was released this morning stating on page 28 ("9 Subsequent events") that the ex-dividend date for the 2Q2O dividend will be 13 November 2020. The correct date should be 12 November 2020. It was also stated that the record date is 19 November 2020, but the correct date should be 13 November 2020.

Both these corrections are in line with the formal second quarter dividend announcement also issued this morning. In the interests of clarity, we notify investors of these corrections, and have corrected the results documentation accordingly. An updated version is attached to this announcement, and it has also been uploaded on Equinor's website.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment