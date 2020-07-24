Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.2034 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2161268 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 77804 EQS News ID: 1101343 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2020 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)