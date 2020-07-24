The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Iceland has concluded that a public reprimand shall be issued against Klappir Grænar Lausnir hf. ("Issuer") for violating Sections 4.2.3 (a), 4.2.3 (b) and 4.2.4 of the First North Growth Market - Rulebook. The Issuer is also ordered to pay a monetary penalty of ISK 500,000 for the same violations. A detailed description of the facts of the case and the decision of the Disciplinary Committee can be found in the attached document. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=784942