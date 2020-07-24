Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.1967 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 206778 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 77854 EQS News ID: 1101443 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 24, 2020 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)