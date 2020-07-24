Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 143.0391 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 629643 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 77900 EQS News ID: 1101537 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2020 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)