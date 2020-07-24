Manneking Inc.: BlueOne Card, Inc. (FKA, Manneking, Inc.) Amendments to Articles of Incorporation, Reverse Stock Split, Ticker Symbol Change to BCRD

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Manneking, Inc. (OTC PINK:MNKG) (the "Company") on June 19, 2020, pursuant to the Board of Directors and the Majority Shareholder Consent, the Company trading on the OTC Markets Pink Sheet venue under the ticker symbol "MNKG" filed a Certificate of Amendment to its articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State of Nevada to change the name of the corporation from Manneking, Inc. to BlueOne Card, Inc. (the "Name Change") and a Certificate of Change with the State of Nevada effectuating a one (1) for one hundred (100) reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding Common Stock to which every one hundred (100) shares of outstanding Common Stock of the Company shall be converted into one (1) share of Common Stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Company decided to effectuate the name change based upon its movement into the prepaid card industry.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, each one hundred (100) shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding prior to the Reverse Stock Split has been converted into one (1) share of Common Stock. The Company will not issue fractional shares in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The Name Change and Reverse Stock Split was announced on the Daily List maintained by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on July 23, 2020 with a market effective date of July 24, 2020 (the "Effective Date"). On the Effective Date the Company's trading symbol changed to "MNKGD" for a period of 20 business days, after which the "D" will be removed from the Company's trading symbol and will begin trading under new trading symbol "BCRD".

About BlueOne Card, Inc.

BlueOne Card intends to enter the financial technology ("Fintech") sector by providing prepaid cards mainly to non-bankable, underbanked and underserved communities within the US. Many foreign workers within the US are faced with exorbitant fees with check cashing and money order purchases. The BlueOne Card prepaid card would help lower fees and facilitate direct deposit, bill pay services and cross-border remittances overseas via computer or mobile phone. Investors may find more information on our website on the Internet at www.blueonecard.com.

