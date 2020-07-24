Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.7635 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2742000 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 77906 EQS News ID: 1101549 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 24, 2020 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)