Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 18:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.4342 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57918500 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 77914 EQS News ID: 1101565 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2020 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)