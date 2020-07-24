Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECD LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 18:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.1728 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7244374 CODE: CECD LN ISIN: LU1900066462 ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECD LN Sequence No.: 77942 EQS News ID: 1101623 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 24, 2020 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)