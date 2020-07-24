Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 18:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.2204 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 933000 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 77969 EQS News ID: 1101679 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 24, 2020 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)