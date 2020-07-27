EQS-News / 27/07/2020 / 08:00 UTC+8 [FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE] Chiropractic scholarship jointly established by NYMG of UMH and International Medical University (27 July 2020, Hong Kong) Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong1, is pleased to announce that NYMG of UMH and International Medical University (IMU) entered into an agreement with respect to scholarship for chiropractors to induce outstanding chiropractic students in practicing chiropractic in NYMG. We aim to train 24 elite students and employ 60 chiropractors in the next three years. Medical director of NYMG, Dr Kevin Huang, chiropractor, in charge of this program. IMU provides traditional and complementary medical education. It is an internationally recognized institution of higher education, with over 30 partner universities, including the University of Edinburgh, the Australian National University and the University of New South Wales, who ranked top 50* globally, these partners are located in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, China and United Kingdom. Dr Eric Chu, chairman of The Chiropractic Doctor's Association of Hong Kong, said,"Chiropractic nobly benefits human health. This arrangement not only encourages more outstanding young talents to join chiropractic, but also promotes chiropractic in Asia." *QS World University Rankings for 2021 - End - About Union Medical Healthcare Limited Union Medical Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism. The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED and a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL. *According to the independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2018 and 2019 For further information, please contact: Union Medical Healthcare Investor Relations Email: ir@umhgp.com File: Chiropractic scholarship jointly established by NYMG of UMH and International Medical University [1] 27/07/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=764290c14cc185894e487dbc9b3442ef&application_id=1101161&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

