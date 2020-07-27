Atos International: Atos to acquire EcoAct, leader in decarbonization strategy consulting

Paris, July 27, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announces an agreement to acquire EcoAct , an internationally recognized carbon reduction strategy consulting firm. This acquisition will support Atos' decarbonization ambition by enriching its portfolio of carbon reduction digital solutions, services and strategies to further support its clients at every stage of their journeys towards carbon neutrality.

EcoAct is a global market leader in developing innovative carbon reduction strategies, delivering to 400+ clients through four international offices. Its comprehensive "A to Zero" offer based on the five-module approach supports organizations at every stage of their journeys towards low-carbon operations and long-term commercial resilience. Its unique portfolio, combined with Atos' digital offerings, will give Atos a leading position in the growing decarbonization market.

Over 150 EcoAct experts will join the wide network of Atos global specialists and will benefit from Atos' go-to-market and digital decarbonization offering, while strengthening Atos' position in a growing market for Net Zero operations consulting and reinforcing its ability to serve as a comprehensive "one-stop-shop" for such solutions globally.

"The acquisition of EcoAct is a major step towards our decarbonization ambition. Combining the leading position of EcoAct in climate strategy consultancy and offset project development with our decarbonization portfolio of solutions and services and our go-to-market will step-change our customers' journeys to Net Zero," says Elie Girard, Atos CEO.

Headquartered in Paris, France, EcoAct was founded in 2005 and has since grown to more than 150 employees and climate experts worldwide. Led by Thierry Fornas, President, and Gerald Maradan, CEO, onboarding as future Atos decarbonization business leads, the Company combines sound strategy and commercial intelligence. This combination drives organizations on their journeys to Net Zero, thus helping ambitious business leaders tackle the climate challenges they face to deliver valuable transformational change.

"The acquisition of EcoAct by Atos creates an opportunity to combine digital and technological expertise with deep climate change knowledge, offering organizations the opportunity to accelerate their journey to Net Zero. The complementary nature of EcoAct and Atos creates a new market leading approach for decarbonization. With our aligned vision, EcoAct and Atos together offer our clients a partnership to rapidly implement comprehensive decarbonation strategies and reach ambitions on net zero emissions," say EcoAct co-founders Thierry Fornas, President, and Gerald Maradan, CEO.

With their combined expertise, EcoAct and Atos intend to bring their technology and business knowledge assets to build a global Decarbonization Excellence Center with the comprehensive delivery capabilities that help organizations succeed in their climate ambitions.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in H2 and is subject to the final approval of Atos and EcoAct governance bodies.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About EcoAct

EcoAct is a privately held international sustainability consultancy and project developer, headquartered in Paris, with 150 employees in offices across France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, the United States and Kenya. The company has unmatched depth and breadth in delivering holistic solutions to enable businesses to reduce their carbon emissions while driving commercial performance. EcoAct has undertaken carbon reduction and sustainability projects for some of the world's leading brands while also developing and partnering with carbon offset, biodiversity and economic development programmes across Africa, Asia, China and South America. EcoAct is a CDP gold partner, a founding member of ICROA, a strategic partner in the implementation of the Gold Standard for the Global Goals and reports to the UN Global Compact.

For more information, visit www.eco-act.com

Press Contacts

Atos : Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud

EcoAct: Rachel Hunter, rachel.hunter@eco-act.com +44 (0) 7824 568 307

Attachment