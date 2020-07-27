Atos International: Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire digital.security

Paris, July 27, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with shareholders from digital.security with a view to acquiring the company. digital.security, a subsidiary of Econocom group, is a leading independent player in cybersecurity in France and BeLux. This strategic move will confirm Atos' leading position in cybersecurity services in France with 500 dedicated experts and will also strengthen its number 1 position in Europe .



Atos will benefit from digital.security's 250 cybersecurity consultants and specific IoT knowledge, offering significant synergy with Atos' activities and customers - while digital.security will benefit from Atos' extensive expertise and leading rankings in Managed Security Services.

Created in 2015 with the support of Econocom and led by Jean-Claude Tapia, digital.security operates in 3 countries. The company has built the first European CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) with IoT security test lab and provides a wide range of professional services including implementation and project services, compliance and security certifications, operational services and product distribution. digital.security is delivering blue-chip clients, mostly in the financial and insurance sectors.

"With this strategic move, Atos confirms its position as a leader on the French and European cybersecurity market. digital.security's experienced and certified consultants will strengthen the Atos team and will double its cybersecurity resources in France." says Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos."In the wake of our latest acquisitions, the acquisition of digital.security demonstrates our ambition to become the key cybersecurity provider for global organizations in their digital journey."

"This merger would allow us together to create an unrivaled benchmark player in the digital security market, by combining our expertise and services in the fields of IT, IoT and OT. It would be a unique opportunity for our employees and our customers." says Jean-Claude Tapia, President of digital.security.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place before the end of the year and is subject to the consultation with employee representative bodies of both companies.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About digital.security

digital.security, first European CERT partly dedicated to IoT security, employs 250 consultants and specialists with numerous certifications. digital.security services cover cyber security auditing, consultancy and training, as well as integrating and operating (service centers) security solutions.

digital.security encompasses a unique know-how and rare expertise (radio frequencies, electronics, SOC, IAM, DLP, PKI, etc.), as well as an IoT laboratory for assessing connected solutions and issuing IoT security labels. digital.security monitors the market and undertake R&D, producing numerous publications and contributions to national and international research.

