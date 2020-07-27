BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

27 July 2020



BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Voting Rights and Capital



27 July 2020

1 pence

22 July 2020

Kevin Mayger

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as atits issued share capital consisted of 22,540,600 Ordinary Shares ofeach (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at, the Company held 10,093,332 Ordinary Shares in treasury (30.9% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).Shareholders should use 22,540,600 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.All enquiries:For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedCompany SecretaryTel: 0207 743 1098