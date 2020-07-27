POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

Change of Directorate

27thJuly 2020

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Vlah as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

With twenty years' experience in the investment industry, Allan is a director in Aviva Investors' infrastructure group where he started and continues to lead Aviva Investors' Energy from Waste equity strategy.

Prior to joining Aviva Investors in 2012, Allan was a vice president at the Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund with a focus on transportation and renewable energy. He was previously a research analyst and portfolio manager covering energy and infrastructure trusts for TD Waterhouse Investment Advice.

Allan holds an MBA from the Saïd School of Business at Oxford University and is also a CFA charterholder.

On joining the Board of Powerhouse Allan Vlah said:

"It's not every day in the infrastructure space you come across a company that has the potential to meaningfully change the world. The DMG technology sits at the nexus of converting a harmful waste product into an essential feedstock with industrial, transportation and power generation applications. I am more than excited for the opportunity to support Powerhouse realising this grand ambition."

Cameron Davies, Chairman of Powerhouse, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to express how pleased we are to have Allan join as a non-executive director. His wide experience and specialist knowledge of the energy sector and infrastructure financing will be of immense benefit to the Company in terms of developing a strong and solid presence for our DMG waste to energy conversion technology across the UK and its roll out in selected international markets."

Further regulatory disclosures:

Other than as disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name: Allan Thomas Vlah

Age: 43

Allan Vlah is, or has during the last five years been, a director or partner of the following companies and partnerships:

Current Directorships

RDF Energy No.1 Ltd

Vo-Gen Energy Ltd

Biomass UK No.4 Ltd

Hooton Bio Power Ltd

Boston Biomass Ltd

Biomass UK No.3 Ltd

Biomass UK No.2 Ltd

Boston Wood Recovery Ltd

Sunrise Renewable (Hull) Ltd

Biomass UK No.1 LLP

Past Directorships within the last five years

Sunrise Renewables (Barry) Ltd

For more information, contact:

