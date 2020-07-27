The duties, which were introduced in May 2014, currently range from 3.2% to 17.1%. The European Commission has concluded that there are no compelling reasons to scrap definitive countervailing measures on solar glass imports from China.The European Commission has decided to maintain anti-subsidy duties, first introduced in May 2014, on solar glass imported from China. Anti-subsidy duties currently range from 3.2% to 17.1%. The new measures went into force on July 23. In May 2019, the European Commission initiated a review of the duties. The review was set to cover the period from Jan. 1, 2018, ...

