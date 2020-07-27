Riga, Latvia, 2020-07-27 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS3 Buyback VLN 30.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2020 VEF VEF1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01023D LTGNB01023D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2020 Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Annual General RIG rupnica RJR1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2020 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2020 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 6 RIG 05.08.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2020 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2020 LHV Group LHVB065025A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000027A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2020 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2020 PATA Saldus SMA1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2020 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2020 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2020 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2020 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Storent Investments STOR Activity results, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Frigate FRGTE Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 VEF Radiotehnika RRR RRR1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Sales figures VLN LEGR0187528A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Sales figures VLN ESO1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 K2 LT K2LT Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Investors event TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de