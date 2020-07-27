Anzeige
Financière de Tubize SA: 2020 half-year financial report

Press release
27 July 2020
Embargo till 08:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, day-to-day management, aspijcke@financiere-tubize.be

2020 half-year financial report

Regulated information
27 July 2020

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2020 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Dividend received from UCB: € 84.4 million
  • Profit for the period when applying the Belgian accounting framework: € 83.4 million
  • Profit for the period when applying the international standard IAS 34: € 129.7 million
  • Participating interest in UCB unchanged at 35.00%
  • Decreasing bank debt from € 86.5 million at 31 December 2019 to € 32.0 million at 30 June 2020.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
