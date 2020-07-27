Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS RETURN TO POSITIVE EBITDA OF EUR 7 MILLION AND STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL STRUCTURE 27-Jul-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. C FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS RETURN TO POSITIVE EBITDA OF EUR 7 MILLION AND STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL STRUCTURE La Plaine Saint Denis, 27 July 2020 - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published its results for the first half of 2020 ended 30 June. Against a more favourable backdrop for e-commerce in the second quarter, SRP Group began reaping the rewards of its strategic decisions and 2018-2020 Performance Plan to optimise processes, as economic indicators improved Return to growth in Q2 (up 19%), making up for the 20% decline in Q1 · Strong business momentum since April (consumer shift towards e-commerce), which continued post-lockdown · Successful revitalisation of the offering (appeal, new brands) · Customer loyalty and a proven ability to attract new buyers through controlled investments in marketing Return to positive first half EBITDA[1] at EUR 7 million, vs. a EUR 23 million loss in H1 2019 · Sharp increase in the gross margin to 37.1% (from 29.4% in H1 2019) thanks to strategic measures (increased selectivity of business, shift away from the firm purchase model towards conditional purchases and dropshipping, improved returns and inventory management) and the change of delivery terms during the confinement period · Optimisation of operating expenses, particularly marketing and logistics First half net loss reduced by nearly EUR 35 million to EUR 6.6 million · Despite EUR 3.7 million in non-recurring expenses (restructuring) and a EUR 0.9 million tax charge Strengthened financial structure by agreement with banks · Shareholders' equity of EUR 146 million, to be strengthened through a c. EUR 10 million capital increase · Gross cash and cash equivalents of EUR 118.3 million, with a semester positive free cash flow of EUR 26.5 million · Net borrowings reduced to EUR 3.4 million (including EUR 21.6 million lease liabilities under IFRS 16) Performance continues to improve Consistently strong positioning and business assets: · 9th biggest French e-commerce website - base of 10 million members, +1 million new members in H1 Strong growth and profitability drivers identified · Continued transition of the purchasing model towards conditional purchases and dropshipping · Gradual ramp-up of the SRP Media contribution · Development of digital offers (Ticketing/Travel) Operating expenses under control - Stabilised operational management H1 2020 KEY FIGURES (EUR million) H1 2019 H1 2020 Variation Net revenues 302.0 302.7 +0.7 Total Internet revenues 298.0 300.6 +2.6 Gross margin 88.7 112.4 +23.7 as % of revenues 29.4% 37.1% +7.7pts Current operating expenses 119.8 114.0 -5.8 as % of revenues 39.7% 37.7% -2.0pts EBITDA -23.2 7.0 +30.2 EBITDA margin -7.7% 2.3% +10.0pts Net results -41.4 -6.6 +34.8 Showroomprivé co-founders and co-CEOs Thierry Petit and David Dayan, said: "Our first-half results have exceeded our initial expectations. We were able to step up our recovery in the second quarter thanks to a healthy combination of internal and external factors. While we undeniably benefited from a consumer shift towards e-commerce during the health crisis, we were also able to capitalise on a renewed and more attractive offering, thanks to business initiatives set up with our partner brands. We also focused on providing a more efficient service to our customers, which has helped increase customer satisfaction and grow our loyal customer base. Our growth momentum continued post-lockdown. Another highlight was of course the return to positive EBITDA in the first half, confirming the trend towards a gradual improvement in profitability. This growth is a key factor in the Performance Plan launched in 2018, as reflected by the gross margin increase and the reduction in operating expenses. The bottom line is still negative but has improved significantly. In addition to these encouraging results, our financial position has also been bolstered with net debt nearing zero, thanks to solid cash flow generation in the first half. We have also secured medium-term financing thanks to renewed confidence from our banking partners, while our cash position will be further strengthened by the c. EUR 10 million capital increase currently underway. All indicators are gradually turning green. However, we remain vigilant given the current environment, and aim to continue along the trajectory we've been following for the past few months." DETAILED COMMENTS BY TYPE OF INDICATOR Revenues (EUR thousand) H1 2019 H1 2020 Variation Internet revenues France 248,888 255,136 +2.5% International 49,070 45,433 -7,4% International 297,958 300,568 +0,9% Total Internet 4,085 2,165 -47,2% revenues Other revenues 302,043 302,733 +0,2% H1 2020 net revenues were stable compared to H1 2019 at EUR 302.7 million, with Q2 growth of 19% offsetting the Q1 20% decline. Since April 2020, the Group has enjoyed a strong business recovery which continued post-lockdown, partly driven by the consumer shift towards e-commerce. Showroomprivé has been able to capture this momentum in e-commerce through a series of decisive strategic decisions: · The roll-out of attractive and updated offerings under the guidance of the new sales management, and the expansion of teams to offer a dynamic sales platform · Rapid adaptation of our purchasing and delivery conditions to palliate the constraints of the health crisis. The Group also posted a high degree of customer satisfaction and delivery quality during this period, helping to strengthen its loyal customer base (NPS[2] of 43%, up from 34% in H1 2019). Online sales in France amounted to EUR 255.1 million, up 2.5%, driven by the core online sales business in Q2 2020 and by the development of growth drivers such as SRP media. However, the health crisis curbed revenues from other non-core businesses by around EUR 6 million. International revenues fell 7.4% to EUR 45.4 million, mainly resulting from a decrease in Saldi Privati revenues due to greater selectivity of offerings and an impact on the behaviour of local consumers during the health crisis. Other non-strategic revenues, including non-internet sales, were down 47.2% year-on-year. This decrease is mainly due to a volume effect, as the Group decided to switch from a firm purchasing model to conditional purchases and dropshipping, resulting in fewer products sold through the physical sales channel (wholesale). This strategy aims to clear stock with the purpose of reducing the related logistical costs. Key performance indicators (without Beauteprivee) H1 2019 H1 2020 Variation Cumulative buyers* (millions) 9.394 10.149 +8.0% Buyers** (in millions) 2.166 2.114 -2.4% of which loyal buyers*** 1.8 1.8 -3.0% in % of total buyers 83% 83% - Number of orders (in millions) 6,708 6,413 -4.4% Revenue per buyer 126.3 128.9 2.1% Average Number of orders 3.1 3.0 -2.0% Average Basket size (EUR ) 40.8 42.5 +4.2% * All buyers who have made at least one purchase on the group's platform since its launch ** Member who made at least one order during the year *** Member who made at least one order during the year and at least one order during previous years The number of buyers in the first half of the year was more or less stable, with a Q2 rebound of around 7% largely making up for the decline in Q1. This performance is in line with the continued optimisation of acquisition marketing investments. However, the concentration of marketing efforts helped consolidate the loyal customer base at 1.8 million over the period, in line with measures aimed at boosting engagement, loyalty and brand preference. This base now represents 83% of the total number of buyers and generated 88% of Group revenues. Furthermore, the brand's consistent appeal has helped the Group strengthen its base of first-time buyers, with around 360k new buyers in H1 2020, while sustaining a healthy average basket value in the order of EUR 130. Cost structure (EUR million) H1 2019 H1 2020 Variation Net revenues 302.0 302.7 +0.7 Cost of goods sold 213.3 190.4 +23.0 Gross margin 88.7 112.4 +23.7 as % of revenues 29.4% 37.1% +7.7pts Marketing* 12.1 7.7 -4.4 as % of revenues 4.0% 2.6% -1.4pt Logistics and order processing 77.4 76.0 -1.4 as % of revenues 25.6% 25.1% -0.5pt General and administrative expenses 30.3 30.3 - as % of revenues 10.0% 10.0% -

