DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Proposed Settlement of Litigation Claims Arising from Legacy Accounting Issues 2020-07-27 / 08:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Proposed Settlement of Litigation Claims Arising from Legacy Accounting Issues* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("*SIHNV*" or the "*Company*" and with its subsidiaries, the "*Group*") and the former South African holding company for such subsidiaries, Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("*SIHPL*"), announce a proposed settlement to conclude the complex legal claims, and ongoing and pending litigation proceedings, arising from the legacy accounting issues first announced in December 2017. In the Company's presentation to shareholders at the general meeting on 30 August 2019, the Company's Management Board expressed its view that resolution of the litigation proceedings and legal claims was in the best interests of all stakeholders. The possibility of such a settlement had been agreed with the Company's financial creditors as part of the financial restructuring concluded in August 2019. While the Group continues to make tangible progress with its business restructuring efforts, most recently reaching agreement to dispose of the Conforama businesses in France, providing compensation to those shareholders at December 2017 who suffered financial loss represents the next phase of the Group's restructure. Any settlement needs to be considered against the background of the financial position of Steinhoff and its significant levels of financial indebtedness. In addition, as previously reported, the Group's underlying businesses have been impacted by Covid-19 which, together with the effect of adverse currency movements, is likely to negatively impact current valuations. Notwithstanding those issues, the proposed terms represent an increase in the amount contemplated under the 2019 restructured financings and therefore will require financial creditors' consent. The Group has been working hard for many months to manage the competing interests of its stakeholders and at the same time protect the Group's businesses and their employees. These competing interests and the Group's financial limitations constrain what is achievable in balancing the interests of all stakeholders. It is an extremely challenging task, but it is the Steinhoff Board's intention to resolve the outstanding claims on a fair basis, to provide closure for the claimants, and to deliver stability to the underlying businesses and their employees. The Company's development of a settlement proposal has progressed sufficiently to a point where the Group is today announcing the terms of a proposed settlement to resolve substantially all of the relevant claims and proceedings. Louis du Preez, Chief Executive Officer and Management Board member, said: "Settlement of the outstanding litigation was identified as being the second step in our plan. Compensating shareholders who suffered losses in December 2017 has been one of our key objectives together with protecting the livelihoods of our employees and recovering value for creditors. The proposed settlement terms being announced today are the culmination of 12 months of intensive effort. Although there is no certainty yet that we will be able to conclude this settlement, in our view these terms are firmly in the best interests of all stakeholders. We urge all claimants to engage positively with us and support our proposal to resolve the outstanding legacy claims." *The Group's Approach to a Global Settlement of Legacy Claims* The Group faces complex, multi-jurisdictional claims initiated by multiple parties relating to the alleged accounting irregularities announced in December 2017. Approximately 90 separate legal proceedings have been commenced against the Company and SIHPL in the Netherlands, Germany and South Africa. Not all claimants have yet sought to quantify their alleged damages, but the combined claims of those that have sought to do so are in excess of ZAR136 billion (EUR7 billion at a ZAR/euro rate of 19.5). In addition to proceedings against Group entities, claims have also been made against, amongst others, former directors and officers of Group entities. All claims against the Company and SIHPL are being disputed in ongoing litigation proceedings and there remains material uncertainty as to the outcome of all of these legal proceedings. If all such claims were ultimately established in the amounts asserted, it is clear that the net asset value of the Group would fall far short of the amount required to satisfy them in full. In such circumstances, liquidation proceedings would ensue which would, in the Company's view, materially impair the value of assets available for distribution and adversely affect the timing and amount of the claimants' recoveries relative to the proposed settlement. During the last 12 months, the Company and SIHPL, assisted by the Litigation Working Group, have been engaged with a number of stakeholders with differing claims pending across multiple jurisdictions. The Company's objective throughout has been to achieve a comprehensive global settlement. The Group has formulated proposed settlement amounts for various claimant groups in light of the characteristics of, and risks affecting, their claims, the Group's ability to continue trading and to maximise the asset values available to it, and the likely outcomes for claimants if the Group was unable to do so, assuming the claimants succeeded in establishing their disputed claims, and liquidation ensued. The proposed settlement terms also have regard to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the value of the Group's underlying businesses and the effect of currency movements. A global settlement of litigation claims was contemplated when the Group's financings (which as at 30 September 2019 and excluding operating company financings, stood at EUR 9.24 billion and which continue to accrue interest) were restructured and extended by agreement of its financial creditors in August 2019. The proposed terms of the settlement provide for payments materially in excess of the permission granted by financial creditors in 2019 and will require fresh consent from financial creditors. The financial creditors are being asked to make additional concessions including the extension to the maturity of their loans to the Group. Against this background, the primary objectives of the Company's Management and Supervisory Boards and the SIHPL Board in formulating the proposed settlement have been: - to achieve a settlement of litigation claims that allocates the available value and assets of the Company and SIHPL fairly and equitably among the parties who have claims against the Company and SIHPL; - to achieve a settlement that fairly reflects the compromise of legal issues, priorities of payment, availability of alternative recoveries and other issues faced by the litigants on their own account and in relation to others; - to further stabilise the Group to maximize the value available to be distributed to its stakeholders by marshalling cash, preserving the going concern value of the Group's businesses and avoiding further litigation costs; - to ensure the continuity of the Group's operations in order to safeguard the jobs of the thousands of employees of Steinhoff's underlying businesses and, by preserving the value of those underlying businesses, to protect the broader universe of stakeholders; and - to conclude and to implement the settlement of the legacy claims on the proposed terms as soon as possible. The proposed settlement reflects the necessary balance of competing interests and the financial limitations on the Group, including the negative outlook and implications for all stakeholders if the proposed restructure fails and assuming the claimants succeeded in establishing their disputed claims. *Benefits of the proposed settlement* The proposed settlement will, if successful, offer significant benefits to the Group and its stakeholders, including the litigation claimants. Notably: - it will provide litigation claimants with certainty of outcome relative to the cost and uncertainty associated with protracted, expensive and unpredictable court processes in pursuing their claims; - it will largely resolve the material contingent liabilities faced by SIHNV and SIHPL as a result of the ongoing litigation; - it will thereby help the ongoing work to stabilise and support the continued operations of the Group aimed at preserving business value for its stakeholders and employees; - it will save the Group (and other parties) the very material costs of litigating the numerous legal proceedings across multiple jurisdictions; - it will avoid the need for Steinhoff management (and litigants) to commit material time to the supervision of the conduct of the legal proceedings; and - Steinhoff management will be able to devote their full attention to the continued improvement of the underlying businesses and the development of plans to realise value and de-leverage the Group's balance sheet. *Nature of Legacy Claims* The litigation claimants can be categorised into three broad groups: (i) "market purchase claimants" - being those parties that acquired Steinhoff securities on the market; (ii) "contractual claimants" - being those parties who sold their businesses to Steinhoff in consideration for shares in Steinhoff or otherwise acquired shares in Steinhoff pursuant to agreements with Steinhoff; and (iii) "non-qualifying claimants" - being those parties who have brought claims that are neither market purchase claims nor contractual claims and are not proposed to be included in this settlement. In summary: - *Market purchase claimants*: Market purchase claims ("*MPCs*") arise in

