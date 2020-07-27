Safe Orthopaedics announces the acquisition of a majority stake in LCI Medical and the decision by the shareholder on the contribution of LCI securities on the General Assembly on August 4th, 2020

Acquisition of 92% of LCI Medical securities on July 24 th , 2020

, 2020 Tripling of the size of Safe Group

Second convocation for the Combined Annual General Assembly held on August 4th, 2020

Eragny-sur-Oise, France, July 27th, 2020, 8h30 CEST - Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures urgently treated, announces today the acquisition of 92% of LCI Medical securities and the second convocation for the Combined Annual General Assembly held on August 4th, 2020, to decide in particular on the share-based compensation for the contribution of the remaining LCI Medical securities.

"Safe Orthopaedics acquires today the company LCI Medical, leading to the creation of an integrated industrial group on medical sector, three times larger than the group Safe Orthopaedics before the operation. We now control conception, production and worldwide distribution of Safe Orthopaedics technologies. Our objective is to offer our customers short innovation cycles and innovative logistic and commercial services." Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics, comments. "Before the end of 2020, new Safe Orthopaedics ready-to-use technologies will be commercialized and partnerships with other manufacturers will be initiated. In 2021, the group will have new industrial means on its production site in Lyon, multiplying its capacity to innovate on its behalf and on behalf of LCI Medical customers. The customer trust demonstrated when announcing the acquisition and the business development enable us to envisage the building of a strong growth and quick profitability group".

Second convocation for the Combined Annual General Assembly on August 4th, 2020

Safe Orthopaedics' Combined Annual General Assembly took place Friday July 24th, 2020 behind closed doors, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The shareholders taking part in the vote owned collectively 2 891 588 shares, or 23,81% of the share capital and 23,96% of the voting rights.

The quorum necessary for holding a combined general assembly on first call has not been reached. Therefore, in the absence of the quorum required to rule on the resolutions, none of the proposed resolutions as listed in the meeting notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°82 of July 8th, 2020, has been put to the vote of the shareholders and the general meeting is adjourned.

Shareholders are therefore invited to a combined General Meeting, on the second call, to be held on August 4th, 2020, 8h30, with the same agenda. The second meeting notice has been published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) n°89 of July 24th, 2020.

All of the documents regarding this combined General Meeting are available to shareholders on the Company's website : www.safeorthopaedics.com , in the French section Investisseurs / Documentation / Assemblée générale : https://www.safeorthopaedics.com/investisseurs/documentation/.

