Montag, 27.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Heute noch erhebliche Auswirkungen?
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Berlin
27.07.20
09:14 Uhr
4,040 Euro
+0,010
+0,25 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2020
96 Leser
Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Interim Report January-June 2020 on August 12, 2020

Suominen Corporation's press release on July 27, 2020 at 9:30. a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 - June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m. EEST.

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m.. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
SE: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804


US: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 56242138#.

The event can also be followed in Finnish on Twitter at twitter.com/SuominenOyj

The event cannot be attended on the spot.


SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 10 214 3082


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.suominen.fi

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
