

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nashville, Tennessee -based Coco's Italian Market is recalling various ready-to-eat frozen meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves around 16,868 pounds of frozen Italian meatball, beef ravioli, and pepperoni pizza items. The affected products were produced on various dates from January 2019 through July 2020.



The recall includes 16-oz. clear plastic bags packages containing 4 pieces of Italian Meatballs, 15-oz. plastic-wrapped plastic covered containers containing Take - n - Bake BEEF RAVIOLI, and 16-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza. The company's 7-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza has also been recalled.



These items, which were shipped to retail locations in Tennessee, do not bear an establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The recall was initiated after the Tennessee Department of Agriculture found the issue. They also identified other labeling issues, such as the omission of net weight on the pepperoni pizza product.



The agency has classified this as a Class I Recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



However, the company has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



In similar incidents, Hafiz Foods, Inc. last week called back around 675 pounds of ready-to-cook, frozen chicken samosas that contain poultry produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Further, Ideal Foods in May recalled about 3,302 pounds of meat and poultry flatbread pizza products for the same concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

