pv magazine's Amjad Khashman has spoken to Chinese solar developer JinkoPower about negotiating the world record low price tariff agreed for electricity generated at the Al Dhafra solar project in Abu Dhabi.Chinese solar developer JinkoPower and French energy giant EDF this year announced a new world record low price for the solar power to be generated at the 1.5 GW Al Dhafra solar project in Abu Dhabi. Commissioning utility the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) accepted the tariff price offered by Jinko and EDF of $0.0135/kWh. With the Chinese developer having now claimed its second ...

