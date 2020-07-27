AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-2020 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 24/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.9267 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74810 CODE: MSDU ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 78045 EQS News ID: 1102183 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 27, 2020 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)