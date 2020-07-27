A Winning Streak With FP Markets

As the Premier League draws to a close, FP Markets reflects on being at the very heart of the action

SYDNEY, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the curtain comes down on another thrilling football season, FP Markets celebrates the end of another successful association with LED advertising at the Premier League.

FP Markets hit an incredible winning streak with the FP Markets logo featuring behind three winning goals during this period reaching a global audience of billions as well as being showcased during the first ever Premier League games shown on free-to-air television in the UK including the FA Cup clash between Norwich and Manchester United.

The goals were scored by Michael Keane for Everton vs Norwich , Miguel Almiron for Newcastle vs Bournemouth and a spectacular free kick by Luca Milivojevic for Crystal Palace against Bournemouth securing a personal hat-trick of winning goals for FP Markets.

This triumphant return to the best league in the world came in what has been a celebratory year for the company as it also commemorated its 15th birthday this year. Regulated since 2005 by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), FP Markets is a globally-renowned company in the industry and the winner of over 40 awards since it was founded.

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex , Indices , Commodities , Stocks and Cryptocurrencies , making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and offers 8 platforms including MT4, MT5 & Iress. Over the past 15 years, FP Markets has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

FP Markets was founded in May 2005 and pioneered the Direct Market Access (DMA) Contracts for Difference (CFD) model in Australia which promotes fair and transparent pricing and focuses on the optimum order execution for clients. FP Markets is still committed to providing DMA pricing for products where a centralized exchange is present For products such as Forex where there is no centralized exchange, FP Markets provides tight Raw Spreads using ECN (Electronic Communication Network) pricing.

Craig Allison, Head of EMEA at FP Markets commented: "It has been an honour and pleasure to witness FP Markets' branding present at such pivotal moments during the Premier League season and showcase the winning spirit that runs through our company. It has been fantastic to be in the thick of the action and excitement of the Premier League as we have identified football as a real point of engagement for our global client base and we are keen to build a strong association in that area and use it as a launchpad to present some of our core values as a company - high performance, talent and execution and that winning streak when all of those elements are combined!"

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global CFD and Forex provider with more than 15 years of industry experience.

The company's vision has always been to deliver the ultimate trading destination for clients by combining the best trading conditions, technology, product range, pricing and client services available to those wanting to trade the markets.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1.

Clients can also trade on-the-go from their mobile devices across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and IRESS.

The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognised by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit https://www.fpmarkets.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219637/Luca_Milivojevic_Goal.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg