

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, Germany's Ifo business confidence survey data is due. The business sentiment index is expected to rise to 89.3 in July from 86.2 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency rose against the pound, it retreated against the yen. Against the greenback and the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 123.51 against the yen, 1.0743 against the franc, 1.1699 against the greenback and 0.9121 against the pound as of 3:55 am ET.



