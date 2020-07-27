

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales continued to rise in June, but at a softer rate, as consumers increased spending as stores re-opened after the coronavirus lockdown measures were relaxed, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 1.4 percent month-on-month in June, slower than the 9.7 percent rise in May. In April, retail sales declined 0.6 percent.



Sales of clothing increased the most among components, by 21.6 percent, in June and those of other consumables rose 1.7 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of food and other groceries fell 2.1 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales rose 6.6 percent in June, following a 5.2 percent increase in the prior month.



In the April to June quarter, retail sales grew 4.3 percent from the previous month.



