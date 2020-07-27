

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence strengthened in July, reports said citing survey data from the ifo institute on Monday.



The business confidence index rose more-than-expected to 90.5 from revised 86.3 in June. The reading was forecast to rise to 89.3.



The index measuring current situation came in at 84.5 in July. Economists had forecast the score to improve to 85.0 from June's initial estimate of 81.3.



The expectations measure advanced to 97.0 from 91.4 a month ago. This was well above economists' forecast of 93.7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

