Minute.ly furthers innovation on sports engagement & content distribution with entities across the world in new partnership with Infront

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video optimization startup Minute.ly has launched a joint venture with Infront, a Wanda Sports Group Company, that will take Minute.ly's technology to Infront's clients across Europe and the USA.

Infront works with some of the world's biggest international sports federations and its partners, managing media and marketing rights as well as guiding them on strategies to scale globally. It also provides expertise in extending its clients' digital presence and offerings, including the use of automated tools and technologies that increase user engagement, content distribution and drive revenue.

Previously, Infront participated in Minute.ly's series A funding round. Now, a year later, Infront has seen how Minute.ly's solution portfolio can bring value and innovation to its customers, increasing user engagement and content reach. The new partnership will see Infront sell Minute.ly's technology as part of their offering to prospective and existing customers in Europe and the US.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/W4maFxdAf14

Amit Golan, Minute.ly's Co-founder and CEO said, "Our new partnership with Infront allows us to bring innovation to sports teams and leagues across the world who are facing more pressure than ever before to generate engagement on their O&O platforms. Furthermore, it provides us with an opportunity to reach more businesses across the world that can benefit from our technology."

Christian Mueller, Senior Vice President People, Innovation and Corporate Services at Infront said: "We have seen how valuable Minute.ly's technology can be to several partners and feel confident we can build on this foundation to create further revenue. Attention is currency and as it becomes more valuable it is important to find new ways to differentiate content for potential fans and consumers."

Join Infront's webinar on Tuesday 28 July, 15:00 CET to hear more about how our technology leverages video content to improve fan engagement. Register here .

About Minute.ly: Minute.ly helps publishers, broadcasters and content owners better utilize their video content with AI-driven technology solutions that amplify the effects of video; increasing user engagement, distribution and maximizing content-generated revenue.

Minute.ly's AI technology automatically identifies the most captivating moments of a video, and compiles them into short previews, which are used to capture viewer attention and navigate users towards video content. The content is adapted automatically to make it suitable and engaging across any medium, content platform, or technological frameworks that exist.

About Infront: Connecting fans and consumers to the greatest sports events, Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, offers everything an event or commercial partner needs to be successful. With a team of over 1,000 experts working from 45 offices across more than 16 countries around the world, Infront is equipped to tackle any challenge - be it innovative digital solutions, world-class event operations, international media rights distribution, sponsorship sales and activations or cutting-edge media production. Headquartered in Switzerland, Infront is passionate and AllAboutSports. @infrontsports www.infront.sport .

For more information, email tamar.r@minute.ly.