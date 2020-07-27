Technavio has been monitoring the global drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market size and it is poised to grow by USD 476.64 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What was the size of the drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market in 2019?

As per Technavio, the global market size was USD 591.05 million in 2019 and is poised to reach USD 1067.69 million by 2024.

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Peripheral DEBs segment is leading the global DEBs market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 13%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

Who are the top players in the market?

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, COOK MEDICAL LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing demand for cath labs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the stringent regulatory process might hamper the market growth.

How big is the North American market?

The DEBs market in North America was valued at USD 265.97 million in 2019.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, COOK MEDICAL LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing demand for cath labs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the stringent regulatory process might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market is segmented as below:

Product Peripheral DEBs Coronary DEBs

Geographic Landscape North America Europe Asia ROW



Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market report covers the following areas:

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market Size

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market Trends

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies favorable reimbursement policies as one of the prime reasons driving the drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market, vendors

