Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

|RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH MATURITY OF 3 MONTHS 2020-07-27
|Auction date:
|2020-07-27
|Payment date:
|2020-07-27 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2020-10-27
|Term:
|92 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
|RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH MATURITY OF 6 MONTHS 2020-07-27
|Auction date:
|2020-07-27
|Payment date:
|2020-07-27 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2021-01-27
|Term:
|184 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
