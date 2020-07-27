Technavio has been monitoring the global desalination market size and it is poised to grow by USD 8.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 15.60 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 23.67 billion by 2024.

Growing at a CAGR of almost 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024. What is the key factor driving the market?

An increase in population and the rise in demand for consumable water have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Who are the top players in the market?

Acciona SA, Asahi Kasei Corp., Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hyflux Ltd., IDE Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement Group are some of the major market participants. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

MEA region

An increase in demand for membrane technology is one of the key desalination market trends.

Membrane technology is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, Asahi Kasei Corp., Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hyflux Ltd., IDE Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increase in population and the rise in demand for consumable water have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the need for high initial investments in desalination plants might hamper the market growth.

Desalination Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Desalination Market is segmented as below:

Technology Membrane Thermal

Geography MEA APAC North America Europe South America



Desalination Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our desalination market report covers the following areas:

Desalination Market size

Desalination Market trends

Desalination Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increase in demand for membrane technology as one of the prime reasons driving the desalination market growth during the next few years.

Desalination Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the desalination market, including some of the vendors such as Acciona SA, Asahi Kasei Corp., Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hyflux Ltd., IDE Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the desalination market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Desalination Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist desalination market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the desalination market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the desalination market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of desalination market vendors

