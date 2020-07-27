Technavio has been monitoring the global desalination market size and it is poised to grow by USD 8.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005245/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Desalination Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the desalination market in 2019?
Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 15.60 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 23.67 billion by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
Growing at a CAGR of almost 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
An increase in population and the rise in demand for consumable water have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Acciona SA, Asahi Kasei Corp., Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hyflux Ltd., IDE Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement Group are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
MEA region
- What is a major trend in the desalination market?
An increase in demand for membrane technology is one of the key desalination market trends.
- Based on segmentation by technology, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?
Membrane technology is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, Asahi Kasei Corp., Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hyflux Ltd., IDE Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increase in population and the rise in demand for consumable water have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the need for high initial investments in desalination plants might hamper the market growth.
Desalination Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Desalination Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Membrane
- Thermal
- Geography
- MEA
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43592
Desalination Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our desalination market report covers the following areas:
- Desalination Market size
- Desalination Market trends
- Desalination Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increase in demand for membrane technology as one of the prime reasons driving the desalination market growth during the next few years.
Desalination Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the desalination market, including some of the vendors such as Acciona SA, Asahi Kasei Corp., Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hyflux Ltd., IDE Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the desalination market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Desalination Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist desalination market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the desalination market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the desalination market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of desalination market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Membrane Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Thermal Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acciona SA
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Hyflux Ltd.
- IDE Technologies
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- SUEZ SA
- Veolia Environnement Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005245/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/