WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. Signs 12 Month Engagement With Milestone Management Services For Investor Relations Campaign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Wikisoft, Corp. (OTC PINK: WSFT) the "Wikipedia for business" has finalized a 12 month agreement to engage Milestone Management Services to lead their Corporate Communications and Investor Awareness program starting August 1st.

Milestone Management Services will provide Wikisoft Corp. a multitude of Investor Relations services that help publicly traded companies generate awareness through strategic marketing campaigns specifically designed to educate existing shareholders, potential new shareholders, and the global investment community.

The agreement includes Influencer Marketing with an active NFL player who will help generate awareness for the brand on social media and through digital marketing campaigns. There will be more information coming out regarding the influencer campaign over the next couple weeks.

Wikisoft is currently working towards getting the company fully SEC reporting. Once Wikisoft is fully SEC reporting there have been internal discussions about potentially uplisting. Wikisoft already contains twice as much data as Linkedin and looks poised to become a major player in the sector.

Between the increasing number of job seekers mostly due to Covid-19 and the recent news surrounding Linkedin many job seekers and business professionals will be searching for a more trusted and secure alternative.

"LinkedIn has not only been spying on its users, it has been spying on their nearby computers and other devices, and it has been circumventing" Apple's clipboard timeout, which removes the information after 120 seconds, according to the suit." [1]

Wikisoft will surely look to take advantage of this opportunity. In addition Wikiprofiles have been designed for additional security and privacy for all users of the platform. Something that should make job seekers and employers alike excited.

About Milestone Management Services (MMS):

Milestone provides Micro-Cap and Small-Cap companies with Strategic Advisory, Financial Public Relations, Investor Relations and Media Services.

MMS helps companies add and maintain value in the market. Milestone directs efficient and effective conversations that drive business objectives, enhance reputations and build meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and high-level retail investors.

Milestone uses their existing investor, broker, and analyst contacts. They also develop new contacts specifically tailored to the shareholders and investors the client wants to target to scale the business.

About WikiSoft Corporation:

WikiSoft Corp. is the world's largest wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software the new portal called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, along with corporate influencers.

Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. With valuable information about companies and their culture, Wikicareer's goal is to promote transparency in the workplace by providing clear and concise information surrounding the topics of company culture, remuneration and more.

Jobseekers who register at the site will have full access to company reviews from real employees; allowing them to make informed decisions around potential employment.

In addition visitors will also gain access to a variety of job advertisements primarily targeted at C-level employees. WikiCareer's mission is to equip jobseekers with the tools and resources needed to make informed career decisions.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Rasmus Refer

rr@wikisoft.com

702-217-9518

[1] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-10/linkedin-sued-for-spying-on-users-with-apps-for-apple-devices SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598998/Wikisoft-Corp-Signs-12-Month-Engagement-With-Milestone-Management-Services-For-Investor-Relations-Campaign