The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: Descartes and dnata Expand Network for Real-time Air Cargo Tracking

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that dnata, one of the world's largest air services providers, is deploying Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) readers across its global cargo operations to support the tracking of international mail, parcel and cargo shipments.



"We rely on best-in-class facilities and state-of-the-art cargo handling technologies to provide over 150 airlines with premium services for approximately 3 million tonnes of cargo annually," said Guillaume Crozier, Divisional Vice President Operations and Product Development at dnata. "The innovative Descartes solution is expected to help us further improve service efficiency as we move customers' cargo smoothly from one destination to another, tracking its progress in real-time the entire way."

Descartes Core BLE readers capture the movement of ULDs that have either Descartes or third-party BLE tags attached. The readers are part of the Descartes Core BLE Network and a Descartes Global Logistics Network service. Shipments can be tracked whether in the air or on the ground via the Descartes Core ULD Tracking solution to help air carriers and their partners automate freight tracking and improve asset management by providing real-time visibility of air shipments bundled into a single ULD container or pallet. In addition to location, other sensor-based information such as precise temperature, movement and humidity can be monitored. This data, combined with forecasting of asset location requirements, helps carriers reduce ULD fleet losses, better match capacity with ULD inventory, and reduce the costs associated with misplaced equipment or the requirement to lease additional ULDs.

"We're pleased to help dnata provide customers with complete visibility into their ULD assets by introducing global ULD tracking across its cargo warehouses," said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. "Our solution allows air cargo handling agents to increase the value of their network and the overall reach of BLE-enabled tracking locations worldwide, which contributes to more efficient air cargo logistics."

About dnata

dnata is one of the world's largest air services providers. Established in 1959, the company ensures the aviation industry operates smoothly and efficiently at 126 airports. Offering ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services in 35 countries across six continents, dnata is a trusted partner for over 300 airline customers around the world. In the financial year 2019-20 dnata's customer-oriented teams handled 681,000 aircraft, moved 2.9 million tonnes of cargo and uplifted more than 93 million meals.

About Descartes

