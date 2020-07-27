City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 24-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 183.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.60p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.72m

Net borrowing level: 6%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 24-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.91p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.91p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.80m

Net borrowing level: 24%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528