Montag, 27.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 639 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
27.07.2020 | 13:10
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 24

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 24-July-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue142.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue142.12p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
