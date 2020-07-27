Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 24-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 260.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 264.94p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 257.56p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16