Concrete Testers Market to Expand 1.4x Through 2029; Slump in Construction Activities in Coronavirus Pandemic Will Hinder Short Term Prospects, Says Future Market Insights

Concrete tester market players are seeking to expand the scope of use for their offerings, with niche applications in transport and mining sectors to broaden the scope of revenue streams.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The concrete testers market is projected to have been severely impacted by the coronavirus contagion. Governments have imposed nationwide lockdown rules, which have reduced construction and infrastructure activities in the short term, hurting the demand for concrete testers. Gradual relaxation of these restrictions in the months ahead, as governments push for economic revival will aid a gradual recovery of the industry.

"Strict safety regulations associated with the construction and infrastructure sector remains a key growth factor for concrete tester sales. In addition, massive investments by public and private sector infrastructure projects in developing economies will also provide support in the long term," says the FMI analyst.

Concrete Testers Market - Important Takeaways

Non-destructive concrete testing equipment such as rebound test hammers and microcore apparatus, supported by high demand in on-site construction and renovation applications.

Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market for concrete testers, supported by recent influx of infrastructure projects such as smart city development.

Concrete Testers Market - Driving Factors

Strong demand for non-destructive testing instruments in the building and construction sector is a major growth factor.

Increasing investments towards the preservation of historic monuments and buildings is generating lucrative opportunities.

Tech innovations towards efficacy in terms of slump, entrained air, and maturity will help aid adoption rates.

Concrete Testers Market - Leading Constraints

Differences in concrete specimens to the material used in actual structures, and resultant discrepancies in concrete testing results is a hinderance to adoption.

Limited capability of diagnosing slump characteristics in terms of lean and stiff mixes hurts market prospects.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

With consecutive decline of concrete utilization during the financial years of 2020 and 2021 owing to the coronavirus, the demand for concrete testers are likely to slump in the short term. In addition, the construction and infrastructure sector is also facing a shortage of workers, which limits the use of concrete testers. Financial aid from governments to the construction industry will have a positive impact in terms of market recovery.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the concrete testers market are PCE Deutschland GmbH, MTS Systems Corp., EIE Instruments, Humboldt MFG. Co., and Cooper Technologies Inc. Market players are investing in strategies of customer engagement, leasing business strategies, and real-time data extraction technology.

For instance, Flood Testing Laboratories has revealed wireless concrete strength and temperature sensors, which are embedded in concrete during construction. Further, Koenig and Bauer have opened up a demonstration center near Dresden for exhibiting new concrete testing technologies, and training procedures for customers. Also, New South Wales based The Plant Yard has been pushing to lease out concrete testers among other construction equipment to boost liability diversification.

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the concrete testers market. The market is segmented in terms of product (NDT machines, universal testing machines, fresh concrete testing, flexure testing machine, and others), application (on-site and off-site) and end use industry (construction, infrastructure, mining, railways, research & academics, and others) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

