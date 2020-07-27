The "Railway Construction Projects, Europe Project Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

According to the author, the value of railway infrastructure projects from the announced to execution stages across the region totals US$982.9 billion, of which US$666.4 billion is accounted for by Western European countries.

This report provides a detailed analysis of railway construction projects in Europe, based on projects tracked by the author.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on the author's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding.

The top 25 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including the UK, Russia and France.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Key Operators

Contractors

Consultants

Project Owners

Project Analytics By Country

The UK

Russia

France

Turkey

Germany

Italy

Switzerland

Sweden

Norway

Spain

