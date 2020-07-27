Brooklyn Point, Brooklyn's Tallest Building, Commences Closings

BROOKLYN, New York, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extell Development Company announced today that Brooklyn Point - the first-and-only for sale residences located above City Point, a 600,000-square-foot mecca of retail, dining and entertainment opportunities - has commenced closings and first move-ins. Featuring amazing views as well as over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including the highest residential infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere, Brooklyn's tallest building has created a new level of living in Downtown Brooklyn.

"Brooklyn Point's success is a testament to the reputation of the Extell brand, as well as the building's incredible amenities, breathtaking views, and amazing value coupled with a 25-year tax abatement," said Ari Alowan Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Development at Extell. "Additionally, with the neighborhood continuing to reopen and the area's energetic atmosphere returning to a new normal, residents will be thrilled to call Downtown Brooklyn home and enjoy everything it has to offer."

In addition to closings commencing, and the return to in-person appointments and tours, the building's first model residences will be unveiled. Designed by Brooklyn-based interior design firm White Arrow, the firm developed a unique story and color palate for each of the spaces, taking inspiration from Brooklyn Point's interior designer Katherine Newman. Additionally, White Arrow incorporated many custom pieces from local Brooklyn designers into their design in an effort to celebrate and support the community. The firm sourced 100% hand painted wallpaper by Sarkos, rugs from Pieces and Cold Picnic, and furniture and lighting from Sun at Six, Moving Mountains, Pletz, Bower, and more.

Situated across the street from Downtown Brooklyn's new Willoughby Square Park, the 720-foot, 68-story building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and offers 483 luxury residences ranging from studios-to-three-bedrooms.

Adding to the building's allure is an unprecedented array of lifestyle amenities and services spanning over 40,000 square feet. In addition to the highest residential infinity pool, the landscaped rooftop is outfitted with a sundeck and an outdoor movie screening space, making it the ultimate private pool club. The health and wellness offering includes a 65' indoor saltwater swimming pool, 35-foot rock climbing wall, studio rooms, and a squash/basketball court. To complement residents' wellness experience, Brooklyn Point's spa will also include an infrared sauna, steam rooms and a hot tub.

Social and entertainment amenities include the triple-height Park Lounge, featuring a signature bar, salon, fireplace, and co-working space, as well as a chef's demonstration kitchen, wine library, game lounge, screening and performance room, private study, and children's playroom.

Brooklyn Point's amenities also include an outdoor oasis, designed by award-winning landscape architecture firm Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects. The ninth-floor landscaped terrace will include al fresco dining areas with gas grills, a putting green, fire pit, lounge areas, terrace bar and the Forest Adventure children's playground.

Downtown Brooklyn has undergone a renaissance, transforming into a hub for innovation, economic growth and cultural development. Iconic institutions such as the Brooklyn Historical Society, BAM, Barclay's Center, The New York Transit Museum and the Brooklyn Museum are cultural neighborhood staples. Only one stop away from Manhattan, residents will have a variety of convenient transportation options with 11 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road all within close proximity.

Pricing starts at approximately $900,000 and Brooklyn Point buyers also benefit from a 25-year tax abatement. To schedule a private on-site showing, please call 718-222-5770 or visit www.brooklynpointnyc.com.

