Developer Anumar has secured the signature of Norwegian renewables company Statkraft on a 50 MW power purchase agreement for the project and another 30 MW of generation capacity has been awarded a feed-in premium tariff in a tender. Umweltbank provided a €55 million loan.From pv magazine Germany. German green lender Umwelt AG will provide a €55 million loan for the nation's largest unsubsidized solar power project - developer Anumar's 110 MW Schornhof solar park, which is under construction in Bavaria. Anumar has secured the signature of Norwegian renewables company Statkraft on an 11-year power ...

