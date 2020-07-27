Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Neue "Gesunde Zigarette" mit Megadeal! Erhebliche Zugewinne erwartet.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1171S ISIN: US6033801068 Ticker-Symbol: 4MN 
Frankfurt
27.07.20
08:14 Uhr
3,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9403,08014:43
2,9603,04014:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2020 | 14:05
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on August 3, 2020

Management to host conference call

WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the second quarter of 2020 on Monday, August 3, 2020. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 (domestic) or (765) 507-2618 (international) and referring to conference ID number 8687621. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva's portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376


MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.