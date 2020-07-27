Aytu BioScience, Inc.: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette Distributed by Aytu BioScience Featured in Business Insider Article

Article Reports Results from Independent Study Demonstrating Test's 100% Sensitivity and Specificity for IgM Antibodies and 96.7% and 97.5% Sensitivity and Specificity, Respectively, for IgG Antibodies

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company (the "Company") focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, today shared an article published in Business Insider reporting on the performance of over sixty COVID-19 antibody tests, including the COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test distributed by the Company. The COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test cassette distributed by the Company was reported as one of the few tests with 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity in detecting SARS-CoV-2 IgM antibodies.

The Business Insider article, published July 23, 2020, is titled "A new study evaluated the accuracy of more than 60 coronavirus antibody tests. 13 were a cut above the rest."

A link to the article can be found below:

https://www.businessinsider.com/best-coronavirus-antibody-tests-ranked-by-accuracy-2020-7

The new, independent review reported in Business Insider was peer-reviewed and published in the journal Diagnostics and evaluated more than 60 serological antibody tests on the U.S. market.

A link to the Diagnostics peer-reviewed study titled "COVID-19 Serological Tests: How Well Do They Actually Perform?" can be found below:

https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/10/7/453/htm

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, commented, "We continue to observe, in independently conducted studies, the robust performance characteristics of the COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test we licensed and now distribute. It is important that clinicians and the public remain informed about the disparity in the performance characteristics of the various serology assays. Based on the Diagnostics peer-reviewed publication it is clear we are distributing one of the best performing tests in the category and are pleased to see more independent validation of the test's clinical results."

COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test cassette product and purchasing information is available at aytubio.com. Product inquiries may be sent to COVID-19@aytubio.com.

The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette (Whole Blood/Serum/Plasma) is a qualitative test for the detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in whole blood, plasma (Li+-heparin, K2-EDTA and sodium citrate), and serum. The product is intended for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection.

Emergency Use Authorization of the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette was granted by the FDA on May 29, 2020 to Healgen Scientific, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of manufacturer Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech, Limited. Aytu BioScience announced a U.S. distribution agreement to distribute the Zhejiang Orient Gene rapid test on March 10, 2020.

