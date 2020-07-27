New VP EMEA Sales Davy Nys and Director of Product Marketing Holly Romano aim to galvanize global sales and marketing initiatives and reinforce Pyramid's position as a Trusted Analytics partner

Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation trusted analytics platform for the enterprise, welcomed new Vice President of EMEA Sales Davy Nys and Director of Product Marketing Holly Romano to its growing global team. Nys and Romano will be responsible for solidifying and growing Pyramid's market position in both EMEA and North America. Earlier in 2020, Pyramid announced a $25 million JVP-led funding round and has steadily added veteran sales and marketing talent over the past few months.

"We are thrilled to have Holly and Davy join the Pyramid family," said Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. "It's the strongest possible endorsement and expression of trust in our offering that these individuals-who are highly valued in the market-have chosen to join Pyramid when they could have joined any number of other premier organizations. Both bring impeccable credentials as sales and marketing leaders. But what truly separates Davy and Holly is their ability to connect with people and simplify complexity, which is fundamentally in alignment with our customer-first values and product vision. We're excited to have them on board to keep our strong 2020 momentum."

"What an exciting time to join Pyramid as it ramps up its global growth initiatives," said Nys. "Pyramid is perfectly suited for global enterprise deployments. I can't wait to engage with prospects and customers from all types of companies across the continent to understand their daily analytics and business challenges-and then demonstrate how Pyramid can simultaneously solve their current ones while equipping them for the future."

"The analytics and BI space is crowded, but it's ripe for a company like Pyramid to truly distinguish itself as a transformative enterprise solution," said Romano. "My goal is to help Pyramid define what makes us unique, articulate that to the market, and then show organizations how they can become data and analytics success stories. Suffice it to say people are going to love what Pyramid can do for them in 2020 and beyond."

Nys has more than 17 years of experience advising EMEA executives on data strategies and architectures within leading Fortune 500 companies across numerous verticals. He is an innovative global sales leader that motivates companies to achieve dynamic results using analytics. Before joining Pyramid, Nys was the General Manager for Thoughtspot's EMEA operations, and led Pentaho's EMEA APAC team before the company was acquired by Hitachi in 2015.

Romano is a strategic product marketing leader bringing 14 years of experience driving go-to-market strategies across a variety of industries. She is a facilitator and builder of world-class marketing teams, with a proven specialty in both start-up and scaled growth stages. Before joining Pyramid, Romano was Vice President, Head of Product Marketing at Nielsen. Prior to that, Romano was the Director of Business Strategy Go-To-Market for American Express's start-up division, Loyalty Edge.

